Bugbattle 2.0

Hi everybody, I am Lukas, founder of Bugbattle 🙋♂️. We are super excited to share the product we’ve been building over the past few years with you all. Developing apps and websites ourselves at BoehlerBrothers, our software agency in Austria, we wasted a lot of time and nerves on battling bugs internally as well as in our collaborations with customers. Basic contextual details were missing from bug reports, such as information on the testing device, what android or iOS version the smartphone was running on or which browser testers were using. Our PM team would spend hours collecting feedback and packing all the infos together with screenshots into Jira and Notion tickets. After facing the same struggles time and time again and failing to find an existing solution to solve our problems (because they either did not provide the right features or were simply too expensive), we started building our own in-app bug reporting tool 🐞. After all, we are developers ourselves. This is how Bugbattle was born. Bugbattle automatically lets users take screenshots of a bug by shaking their device, then lets them mark it and send it to a developer without ever leaving the app or website. You developers then receive the bug as a ticket in your Bugbattle dashboard with all the important metadata such as console logs, session data and steps to reproduce. You can also integrate Bugbattle into your existing Jira or Trello boards and have tickets created for you in your PM tool of choice. Our CTO Niklas has written a Blogpost on our launch if you’d like to find out more. It is our dream to empower developers to spend less time on debugging and focus on the more beautiful things in a developer’s life. Check it out, and let us know what you think! 👋 Me and my team will be hanging out in this thread for a while if you have questions or feedback for us. Best, Lukas
Nice. Are you sure you do not required user consent to make the video recording? Apple took down some app because of this. And smartlook developed a consent sdk for this purpose SmartlookConsentSDK
@pian_istien hey :) thank's for your comment! yeah - but our video recording is still in closed beta and will launch in the first quarter of next year :) We do some pretty nice stuff to avoid getting taken down or requiring permissions.