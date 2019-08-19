Deals
Bugatti Centodieci
Bugatti Centodieci
Bugatti's fastest supercar yet
Cars
Inspired by the historical model, the Centodieci pushes all boundaries of imagination with its breathtaking performance and pioneering design. Featuring a modern interpretation of the classic wedge shape and with the iconic W16 engine
Featured
2 hours ago
The Bugatti Centodieci is a $8.9 million homage to the early 90s EB110 supercar
The Bugatti Centodieci is the French automaker's most powerful supercar yet - coming in a skosh above the Chiron at 1,600 horsepower. But it's not just the power - or the $8.9 million price tag - that makes the Centodieci stand out. The angular supercar, still dotted with the signature ...
Discussion
Bob Gamble
I'll wait for the lego technic version
an hour ago
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
1,600 HP for a whopping $8.9 million dollar price tag. 💸
2 hours ago
