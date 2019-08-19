The Bugatti Centodieci is a $8.9 million homage to the early 90s EB110 supercar The Bugatti Centodieci is the French automaker's most powerful supercar yet - coming in a skosh above the Chiron at 1,600 horsepower. But it's not just the power - or the $8.9 million price tag - that makes the Centodieci stand out. The angular supercar, still dotted with the signature ...