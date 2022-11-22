Products
This is the latest launch from Bugasura
See Bugasura’s previous launch →
Bugasura
Issue tracker for fast moving, modern tech teams.
Track, manage, and close issues faster with our web-based bug tracker. It’s fast, flexible (integrates with major dev stack tools), and collaborative (add teams, vendors and even customers!). Free to use for 5 team members.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
+1 by
Bugasura
About this launch
Bugasura
Save plenty of time testing Android Apps
14
reviews
97
followers
Follow for updates
Bugasura by
Bugasura
was hunted by
Rosie Sherry
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Pradeep Soundararajan
and
Rapti Gupta
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
Bugasura
is rated
5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on November 24th, 2019.
Upvotes
21
Comments
7
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#73
