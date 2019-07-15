Buffer Analyze
Hello everyone! Alfred from Buffer here. I’m excited to share something that has helped almost 1,000 Buffer customers grow their engagement and following on Facebook and Instagram. Buffer Analyze is our new Facebook and Instagram analytics and reporting tool. It provides clear and concise data about what’s working and what’s not so that you can make better decisions about what media and caption to use and when to post. It also has an easy-to-use report builder so that you can spend less time making reports and more time growing your brand. After months of beta-testing with many of our existing customers, we are thrilled to share that Buffer Analyze is now available to everyone! From our own experience and research, we found two core problems with social media analytics: (1) creating a data-driven social media strategy is hard, and (2) reporting social media performance is often very tedious. We hope to solve these two problems with Buffer Analyze. We are focusing on Instagram and Facebook because those are the channels that online consumer brands care most about. If there is demand for other social media integrations or marketing channels, we would love to explore them. Buffer Analyze is the third product of our suite of brand building products, joining our longtime social media planning and publishing product, Buffer Publish, and social media engagement product, Buffer Reply. We intentionally kept them as separate products so that we can build the best-of-breed solution in each area and offer our customers the flexibility to choose only the products they need. We are looking forward to everyone’s thoughts and feedback. Thank you for the opportunity to share our new product here! (Thank you so much for hunting us, Chris!)
