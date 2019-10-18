Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Derek Perkins
Hunter
We're moving all our microservice calls to use gRPC and Protobuf, which has been a big improvement over REST/JSON, since it is super clear from reading the proto file what should happen. We didn't have a way to enforce style guides for consistency, how stubs were generated, or even what versions were used. We started using prototool, but then found Buf that does all the things that prototool does and more. I'm also super excited about the future vision for having a proto image registry to handle generating for various combinations of language and tool versions. It's super hard if you're not in a monorepo to determine where proto files should live and how multiple teams should work on them. I really think Buf has an opportunity to make things much easier. PS. I wasn't involved in the creation of Buf, we just deal with proto questions at work all the time, and I think this is a great start at fleshing out the ecosystem.
UpvoteShare