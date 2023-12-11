Products
Buenoverse
Build incredible 2D worlds with friends
Visit
Upvote 6
30% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Buenoverse lets anyone create 2D virtual worlds together in real-time. Our smart AI makes creating worlds quick and simple and much more fun. Just dream it and build it!
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Games
by
Buenoverse
The makers of Buenoverse
About this launch
Buenoverse
Build incredible 2D worlds with friends!
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Buenoverse by
Buenoverse
was hunted by
Pablo Stanley
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Made by
Mitch Heddles
,
Pablo Stanley
,
Gaby Araujo
,
Andrii Malykhin
,
Sjoerd Huisman
,
Niklas Peterson
,
maria teresa vallenilla
,
Jason Donnette
,
Tomás Mujica
,
Product Perlman
and
BRANDON MENDOZA
. Featured on December 13th, 2023.
Buenoverse
is not rated yet. This is Buenoverse's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
