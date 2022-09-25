Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Budgie
Ranked #12 for today
Budgie
Privacy focused budgeting web application
Visit
Upvote 1
10% OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Budgie's web application helps you monitor your expenses and income with total privacy. Get started with an Apple account.
Launched in
Budgeting
by
Budgie
About this launch
Budgie
Privacy Focused Budgeting Web Application
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Budgie by
Budgie
was hunted by
Vincenzo
in
Budgeting
. Made by
Vincenzo
. Featured on September 25th, 2022.
Budgie
is not rated yet. This is Budgie's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#180
Report