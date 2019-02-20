Search for your next adventure with Budgetfly's new app, guaranteeing cheapest prices worldwide through an easy experience which allows you to get away within your budget even when you have no destination in mind!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Pavlos EvangelidesMaker@pavlos_evangelides · Co-founder, budgetfly.com
Hey PH, This is Pavlos from budgetfly. Budgetfly is a new cheap flight discovery app that lets you get away within your budget even when you have no destination in mind. Tap on the explore section of the app and select ‘Anywhere’ as your arrival destination when you search for flights and get an overview of great destinations and estimated lowest flight prices. You can filter results by desired time of travel, trip duration, budget and even select to show weekends only. Get an instant overview of destinations around the world and choose your next adventure. We wanted to make your next destination discovery a little bit more easy and straight forward. 🙂 We'd love to get some feedback, and I'm happy to answer any questions!
Upvote Share·