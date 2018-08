Budget.cool is a simplistic app to help manage your spending and budgets all manually, encouraging you to build up better money habits! It features:

๐Ÿ’ธ Custom spending + budget categories

๐Ÿ“ซ Monthly or weekly emails updates

๐Ÿ“ฑ Sleek, mobile-friendly design

๐Ÿ“‰ Stats and charts showing spending by day and category

All 100% free