#4 Product of the DayToday

Budget.cool is a simplistic app to help manage your spending and budgets all manually, encouraging you to build up better money habits! It features:

💸 Custom spending + budget categories

📫 Monthly or weekly emails updates

📱 Sleek, mobile-friendly design

📉 Stats and charts showing spending by day and category

All 100% free

Hunter
Andrew Schmelyun
Makers
Andrew Schmelyun
Filip GresHiring@filipgres
Do you plan to develop iOS app?
