Budgel

Message in a Bottle for the modern era

Create audio, text, or photo messages, and leave them anywhere in the world for others to find. Go hunting for exciting, secret messages that have been left by other users, which you can only access when you get near.
Exciting idea! Is there an android version planned?
@anthemaker Thanks! I'd love to make an Android version too, but it depends on a few factors (like how well the iOS version takes off!).
Excited to see what people make of Budgel, and how it might be used!
Budgel is written in native iOS UIKit, with only open-source third-party frameworks. It doesn't use any third-party tracking or analytics, and no Google/Facebook/Twitter components at all. Would you like to see an Android version, or use it if there was one?
