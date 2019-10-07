Discussion
Exciting idea! Is there an android version planned?
@anthemaker Thanks! I'd love to make an Android version too, but it depends on a few factors (like how well the iOS version takes off!).
Excited to see what people make of Budgel, and how it might be used!
Budgel is written in native iOS UIKit, with only open-source third-party frameworks. It doesn't use any third-party tracking or analytics, and no Google/Facebook/Twitter components at all. Would you like to see an Android version, or use it if there was one?
