Moukaya KORODOWOU
I'm using it since a while and it helps me having a clear vision of my recurring expenses!
Hey Product Hunt 👋🏻 ! My name is Matthieu and I'm the one-man team behind Budg: a tool to track your subscriptions to help you taking care of your money. 💸 - 📅 Get a weekly/monthly/yearly insights - 💰 Multi-currency (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, ...) - 🏷 Your subscriptions (recurring expenses) can be grouped by tags. You can add unlimited tags per subscription. - 🌙 Dark mode Hope you like it! :)