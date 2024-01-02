Products
BuddyPT

Optimize coaching, centralize client management

BuddyPT: Empowering trainers to handle more clients seamlessly. Personalized plans, real-time tracking, and streamlined communication for stronger retention and scalable business growth
Launched in
Fitness
Weightlifting
 by
BuddyPT
About this launch
BuddyPT by
BuddyPT
was hunted by
Neelkumar
in Fitness, Weightlifting. Made by
Suganthi Velusamy
and
Neelkumar
. Featured on January 22nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is BuddyPT's first launch.
