BuddyPT
Optimize coaching, centralize client management
BuddyPT: Empowering trainers to handle more clients seamlessly. Personalized plans, real-time tracking, and streamlined communication for stronger retention and scalable business growth
Launched in
Fitness
Weightlifting
by
BuddyPT
About this launch
BuddyPT
Optimize Coaching, Centralize Client Management
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
BuddyPT by
BuddyPT
was hunted by
Neelkumar
in
Fitness
,
Weightlifting
. Made by
Suganthi Velusamy
and
Neelkumar
. Featured on January 22nd, 2024.
BuddyPT
is not rated yet. This is BuddyPT's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
