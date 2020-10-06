discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Igor Piatkov
MakerMaker. Come say Hi 💬
Hi Product Hunters! I’d like to tell you more about BuddyList here: BuddyList was built to help people network and make professional connections in the tech industry. I thought it would be great to connect people who share similar interests. I believe such people would become friends and buddies more easily! I like to say that BuddyList is something like Tinder, but the system matches users based on their locations, age, common professional 👨💻 , and general 🧘♂️ interests. For example, it matches Software Engineers with other folks from similar fields, similar age, similar location, and more. I’d want buddies to make real-life connections, so common interests like soccer, yoga, chess, or something else would be also considered while finding the right match. Let me know if you have any questions, I'd love to hear your feedback!
UpvoteShare