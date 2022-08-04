Products
Home
→
Product
→
Buddy Crush
Ranked #3 for today
Buddy Crush
Track your habits in a group with your friends!
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create or join accountability groups and start tracking your habits.
Compete for the consistency leaderboard to stay motivated and accountable.
It's time to have fun achieving your goals!
Launched in
Productivity
by
Buddy Crush
About this launch
Buddy Crush
Track your habits in a group with your friends!
Buddy Crush by
Buddy Crush
was hunted by
Marc Lou
in
Productivity
. Made by
Marc Lou
. Featured on August 8th, 2022.
Buddy Crush
is not rated yet. This is Buddy Crush's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#2
Report