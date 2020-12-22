discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jiani Li
MakerUI/UX Designer, Independent Developer
Hello Product Hunters! We're super excited to share Bucket with the community! Bucket is a modern bucket list app that helps you track your buckets, achieve your goals and engrave your memories. We are strived to build the app that helps you focus on what really matters you personally, and provide you the best experience in tracking your bucket list. # Category You can create your own categories with custom background color, few examples below: - Gaming - Love - Travel The World - Life - 2021 # Bucket - Add Bucket to each Categories along with image and story behind it - Pin Buckets to home page so it shows up in the widget # Stats - Track how many buckets you've achieved - View the insights behind your bucket list. It's just beginning. More features are coming soon. We'd love some feedback and I'd be happy to answer any questions Cheers,
Share