Buck2
Buck2
A large-scale build tool by Meta Open Source
Buck2 is Meta's latest open source, large-scale build system, available on GitHub. Buck2 is an extensible and performant build system written in Rust and designed to make your build experience faster and more efficient.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
Buck2
About this launch
Buck2
A large-scale build tool by Meta Open Source
Buck2 by
Buck2
was hunted by
Clara
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Featured on April 7th, 2023.
Buck2
is not rated yet. This is Buck2's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#53
Week rank
#280
