Bublup is the new way to visually organize any kind of content, all in one place. Bublup’s visual folder system supercharges your productivity and unleashes your full creative potential, whether you’re using it for personal or professional work.
Laura Peruchi
I've been using Bublup for one year now and as a content creator I love how easy it is for me to create folders and sharing them with my audience. For me, it is the best way to share freebies (like pdf guides) and important links, everything in one place!
Justin Johnson
Hunter

Thanks for the love @laura_peruchi!
Tom DeCicco🙌🏻🔥
🙌🏻🔥 I've been using Bublup for 2+ years and have used it to help organize and share my professional portfolio, documents, education materials and even personal photos of my family. The visual organization offers an ease-of-access unlike any other cloud service out there. The brains behind Bublup actively listen to the wants, needs, and feedback of the user community. They strive to offer the best user experience while constantly checking off & adding wishlist items to evolve the platform into exactly what you need it to be. Highly recommended. I love Bublup. ❤️
Justin Johnson
Hunter

@tomoverchaplin Thanks for the love, Tom. We always appreciate the feedback and have folks like you to thank for the app we've built today.
Tom DeCicco🙌🏻🔥
@justinotherjohnson Appreciate you too! 👊
Pradeep SinghHelping people succeed
As an app developer and small business owner, Bublup enables me to stay organized, share content/collaborate with my team, and publish webpages and instantly update them (using Bublup "rolls" feature), e.g., I instantly update this live webpage (a "roll") anytime anyone writes a review about my app -- https://rolls.bublup.com/galarm/.... For personal use cases, bublup helps me collaborate with friends and family -- photo sharing, travel planning, shopping lists to name a few. E.g., I love the visual way of bookmarking URLs and creating a checklist of items with pictures to making purchase decisions and take everyone's opinions. I love the "group folder" concept with commenting and reactions features.. I highly recommend Bublup to everyone to stay organized on their home and work projects.
Justin Johnson
Hunter

@galarmer Thanks for sharing how you use Bublup for Galarm, Pradeep. The roll of all your reviews is a great idea.
Brian C
@galarmer this is a great example of using it :)
Brian C
Bublup is a great product that has replaced other cloud hosting services for me --- it is super aesthetic and easy to use with more functionality than any of the other products
Justin Johnson
Hunter

@bcoogda1 Thanks! We're glad we could help streamline your toolset and give you something nicer to look at :)
Stacey Quick
Cannot express the love I have for Bublup. As an online fitness coach, I work with 50 clients around the world and sometimes it's like herding kittens, I'm telling ya! Bublup gives me that power to unite them and share various articles, images, pdfs, and memes all in one place. I have learned to manage my new projects with efficiency, and have been inspired to even work on new projects down to my new-found effectiveness with time management. Thanks for the wonderful app, team. Onwards and upwards we go!
Justin Johnson
Hunter

We're so glad we can inspire you and your work @stacey_quick!
