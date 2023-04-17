Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bubbly
Bubbly
Create a GPT3 assistant for your product with a single click
Payment Required
Tell us your website and Bubbly will automatically create a support assistant that can be embedded on your website to answer any question
Launched in
Customer Success
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Bubbly - Instant AI Powered Support
About this launch
Bubbly - Instant AI Powered Support
Create a GPT3 assistant for your product with a single click
0
reviews
12
followers
Bubbly by
Bubbly - Instant AI Powered Support
was hunted by
Andy
in
Customer Success
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Andy
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
Bubbly - Instant AI Powered Support
is not rated yet. This is Bubbly - Instant AI Powered Support's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
