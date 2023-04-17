Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bubbly
Bubbly

Bubbly

Create a GPT3 assistant for your product with a single click

Payment Required
Embed
Tell us your website and Bubbly will automatically create a support assistant that can be embedded on your website to answer any question
Launched in
Customer Success
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
Bubbly - Instant AI Powered Support
Truly
Truly
Ad
Effortlessly discover niche coaches & engage with confidence
About this launch
Bubbly - Instant AI Powered Support
Bubbly - Instant AI Powered SupportCreate a GPT3 assistant for your product with a single click
0
reviews
12
followers
Bubbly by
Bubbly - Instant AI Powered Support
was hunted by
Andy
in Customer Success, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Andy
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
Bubbly - Instant AI Powered Support
is not rated yet. This is Bubbly - Instant AI Powered Support's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-