This is the latest launch from Bubbly
See Bubbly’s 2 previous launches →
Bubbly
Resolve customer queries 10x faster with OpenAI
Resolve customer queries 10x faster with openAI based suggestions for your customer success teams. Integrate with Intercom & more to instantly start getting suggestions for all your customer queries.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
by
Bubbly
About this launch
Bubbly by
was hunted by
Andy
in
Customer Success
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Andy
. Featured on January 30th, 2023.
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 13th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#31
Report