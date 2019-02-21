Getting a transfer has become as simple as possible. Just imagine, you no longer need to be distracted and make manipulations: Simply highlight a word or an entire text, press a combination of “hot keys” and immediately receive a translation
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Bartleby CartmanMaker@bartleby_cartman
We made the translator the way you wanted it to be. We took all the best from Bubble Translate, improved the design and added the features that you were waiting for. Frame Translate. Not a single MacOS translator can cope with the translation of text in the iBooks application, but not Bubble Translate 3. Read books in the original language, translate the text where it cannot be selected, or simply copy the text from the image.
Upvote Share·