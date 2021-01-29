  1. Home
Bubble Integration Plugins by Pathfix

Add OAuth integrations to your Bubble.io app, instantly

User Experience
Developer Tools
Tech
Add OAuth integrations to your Bubble.io app instantly with no-code plugins built by Pathfix.
Pathfix plugins handle the entire OAuth process and gives you instant access to provider Actions, without API or endpoint complexity.
Sameera Vanekar
Hi PHers, I'm Sameera, the co-founder of Pathfix - Thanks @kevin for hunting us! After spending weeks with no-code makers and gathering feedback on their oauth integration needs, we've extended the Pathfix platform to no-code platforms. Pathfix Plugins for Bubble.io apps is now officially live! 🚀🚀 Each plugin will handle: - the complete oauth process (authorizing users, token management, live connectivity) - API calls to the relevant provider's APIs - UI/Visual element that will render the Connect button The plugins are available for free with the option to whitelabel. Check out the official Pathfix plugin page. Would love to hear feedback from the community
TomBuilding usebolt.io
Hey Sameera, this looks super useful! I haven't used Bubble for approx. 2 years, but I was really impressed with the feature set back then. The only thing that I had reservations about was the front-end design functionality + responsiveness (I wish they had a Webflow-style system!). Assuming you know Bubble very well, what developments have they had in the last 2 years or so?
Sameera Vanekar
@boltfeedback thanks so much You should definitely go back and check them out :)
Olivier CoolenYoung, wild and hungry
The twitter plugin is awesome! Are you ever going to build such a plugin for google reviews and Facebook reviews? Would be awesome to manage those in a bubble app.
Sameera Vanekar
@oliviercoolen thank you so much! That sounds like a great plugin addition. We will definitely add this request to our list 👍
Olivier CoolenYoung, wild and hungry
Perfect! Keep me updated. :) Would not mind paying for that.
Dan Tidmas
Brilliant product with a brilliant team behind it. Pathfix helped me break into the world of integrations in Bubble, without having to learn how to handle OAuth right away (pretty daunting as a new no-coder). Both their plugins and their passthru API make Pathfix a really powerful and flexible product to have in your arsenal. Congrats @sameeravanekar on the launch!
Sameera Vanekar
Thank you so much for all the support @dan_tidmas ❤️️
Harsha M V
Skreem, Head of Technology
Looks super interesting. Will try it out this weekend :)
Sameera Vanekar
give us a shout if you need anything @harshamv
