Brydge Keyboard for iPad

Review: The Brydge Pro Keyboard for iPad Offers a MacBook-Like Experience Brydge, known for its line of keyboards for the iPad, recently debuted its newest keyboard, an updated model designed for Apple's 2018 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The new Brydge Pro has been highly anticipated by iPad owners who have used Brydge keyboards in the past and prefer the bulk-free Brydge keyboard style.