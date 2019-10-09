Brydge Keyboard for iPad

Discussion
Brendan Weinstein
Hunter
Pro
Browing for a replacement keyboard when I had lost my original, I came across what would soon become my new favorite accessory, the Brydge 12.9 PRO, Wireless USB-C-Bluetooth Keyboard. It really makes the iPad look and feels much more like your regular Macbook / Macbook Pro laptop. Without a trackpad though, I still find the Ipad to be a significantly less efficient way for me to do my computing work. FOr leisure its the cream of the crop. Well done @brydgetech 👏
