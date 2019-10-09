Log InSign up
Brydge Keyboard for iPad

Designed to blur the lines between MacBook's and iPad's

Perfect for those who want to use the iPad as their primary device. The Pro keyboards are designed to blur the lines between MacBook and iPad like never before.
Review: The Brydge Pro Keyboard for iPad Offers a MacBook-Like ExperienceBrydge, known for its line of keyboards for the iPad, recently debuted its newest keyboard, an updated model designed for Apple's 2018 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The new Brydge Pro has been highly anticipated by  iPad  owners who have used Brydge keyboards in the past and prefer the bulk-free Brydge keyboard style.
Browing for a replacement keyboard when I had lost my original, I came across​ what would soon become my new favorite accessory, the Brydge 12.9 PRO,​ Wireless USB-C-Bluetooth Keyboard. It really makes the iPad look and feels much more like your regular Macbook / Macbook Pro laptop. Without a trackpad though, I still find the Ipad to be a significantly less efficient​ way for me to do my computing work. FOr leisure its the cream of the crop. Well done @brydgetech 👏
