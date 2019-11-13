Brutu Timer

Discussion
1 Review
Pawel Sysiak
Maker
🎉🎉🎉 We created a $5 promotion for the PH community. Go to settings —> billing and add the code PHUNT5 Hello Product Hunt 👋! We are two indie makers and we just launched our very first app. We built this tool because, as freelancers ourselves, we struggled with being distracted by Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and other apps. There are plenty of effective tools to block distracting websites for Mac, however due to system limitations, these tools mostly do not work on iOS. We’ve built Brutu because we’ve found that using a small financial incentive can be a strong motivator to keep distractions away. It’s quite surprising how an aversion to losing even small amounts of money can make one more productive. How can you use Brutu? – Start 8 h timer with 30 min break to make sure to only use your phone for 30 min before bed – Start a 25 min Pomodoro timer and quickly repeat it using timer templates – Start 4 h focus timer with 10 min break when you can use your phone as much as you’d like We'd love to get feedback or answer any questions!
