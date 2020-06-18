Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Derek Meiresonne
Maker
Description Blocking website attacks from your phone, designed for WordPress users. BruteBank is an interactive firewall plugin that allows WordPress owners and server administrators to receive real time threat notifications via a mobile app. This app then allows for immediate threat mitigation by blocking attacking IP addresses. Login Monitoring The BruteBank WordPress plugin monitors invalid login attempts to username and password logins as well as password protected pages. It then reports those attacks to the cloud for processing and fingerprinting. App Alerts Using the app you and your team are able to review attacking IP addresses organized by country and user. Blocking specific addresses or entire country and user targeted attacks with a swipe of your finger. Instant Firewall Blocks The threats you block in the app are imported by the BruteBank WordPress plugin blocking attackers instantly. Any further attempts by the attacker will result in a 403 forbidden message.
UpvoteShare