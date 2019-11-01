Deals
BRÜ
BRÜ
The Ultimate Tea Machine 🍵
BRÜ makes the perfect cup of tea at the push of a button. Use ANY tea. Saving you time & energy.
✅ Use any type of tea
✅ Easy to clean
✅ Built-in safety sensors
✅ Intuative Controls
✅ 2ltr water tank
Featured
41 minutes ago
This Automated Tea Machine Brews Tea Bags and Loose Leaves With the Convenience of a Keurig
The convenience of Keurigs has changed the way people get their morning coffee, but for tea drinkers, the options have been far more limited. Though companies have released their teas in K-cup pods, you're usually beholden to a more limited selection in terms of flavor variety and leaf type.
