Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Browsly
Browsly

Browsly

Open any link in the browser of your choice
Meet Browsly, the ultimate browser switcher! Effortlessly switch between Chrome, Safari, Firefox & more. Enjoy the freedom to choose with our unique floating window feature. Browsly: where web freedom meets simplicity!
Free
Launch tags:
Browser ExtensionsChrome ExtensionsProductivity

Meet the team

Browsly gallery image
Browsly gallery image
Browsly gallery image
Browsly gallery image
Browsly gallery image
ImageKit - Image and Video API
ImageKit - Image and Video API
Ad
On-the-fly resizing, overlays, automatic optimization & CDN

Built with

About this launch
Browsly: Open Link for Chrome
Browsly: Open Link for Chrome
@browsly
53
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Browsly by
Browsly: Open Link for Chrome
was hunted by
Aditi Vanjani
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Aditi Vanjani
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
Browsly: Open Link for Chrome
is not rated yet. This is Browsly: Open Link for Chrome 's first launch.