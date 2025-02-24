Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Browsly
Browsly
Open any link in the browser of your choice
Visit
Upvote 53
Meet Browsly, the ultimate browser switcher! Effortlessly switch between Chrome, Safari, Firefox & more. Enjoy the freedom to choose with our unique floating window feature. Browsly: where web freedom meets simplicity!
Free
Launch tags:
Browser Extensions
•
Chrome Extensions
•
Productivity
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
ImageKit - Image and Video API
Ad
On-the-fly resizing, overlays, automatic optimization & CDN
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Browsly: Open Link for Chrome
@browsly
Follow
53
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Browsly by
Browsly: Open Link for Chrome
was hunted by
Aditi Vanjani
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Aditi Vanjani
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
Browsly: Open Link for Chrome
is not rated yet. This is Browsly: Open Link for Chrome 's first launch.