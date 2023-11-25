Products
Browsing Word Heatmap

Visualise your browsing in a heatmap

Free
Embed
Generates a heat map showing the frequency and attention of words on the page. To stop the heatmap, select disable in the popup and save.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
User Experience
 +1 by
About this launch
Browsing Word Heatmapbrowsing, just in time overray word heatmap
0
reviews
16
followers
Browsing Word Heatmap by
was hunted by
piropiro^_^
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, User Experience. Made by
piropiro^_^
. Featured on November 26th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Browsing Word Heatmap's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-