Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Browsing Word Heatmap
Browsing Word Heatmap
Visualise your browsing in a heatmap
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Generates a heat map showing the frequency and attention of words on the page. To stop the heatmap, select disable in the popup and save.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
User Experience
+1 by
Browsing Word Heatmap
About this launch
Browsing Word Heatmap
browsing, just in time overray word heatmap
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Browsing Word Heatmap by
Browsing Word Heatmap
was hunted by
piropiro^_^
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
piropiro^_^
. Featured on November 26th, 2023.
Browsing Word Heatmap
is not rated yet. This is Browsing Word Heatmap's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report