Brown Noise

Smooth ambient noise (feels like you're on a plane)

A simple menu bar macOS app that plays brown noise. Much smoother than typical white and pink noises, feels kind of like you're on an airplane.
Yan Sidyakin
Maker
Hi everyone! I made an app to fix my problem with distractions, and I want to share it here. Here's the story: I'm a university student, and all our campus libraries are currently closed, so I often find myself working from home. I live with a roommate and right outside my window is one of the most popular places on campus, so it gets really loud and it's hard to concentrate on my work. I tried a bunch of ambient noise apps to drown out the noise. I didn't really like loopy natural sounds. For example, sounds of "people in a cafe" distract me even more, and rain sounds just feel weird when it's sunny outside. I settled on brown noise; unlike white and pink noise which are screechy, this one is lower in pitch and more soothing, kinda feels like you're on a plane. Eventually I got tired of going to YouTube to play a 10-hour noise video every time I sit down to work, so I made an app to help me out. It's a small status-bar app that plays brown noise. It has 4 modes to choose from, ranging in pitch. I also added a global shortcut to play/pause, so you can turn brown noise on and off from anywhere in macOS. Let me know what you think!
