Hi, Product Hunters👋 I'm Alessandro, one of the founders of Brots. About a year ago, we recognized that the process for emerging artists to get views of their music was extremely complex. There are many streaming platforms for listening to music, such as Spotify and Soundcloud, but none of these tools has taken the next step to give visibility to the non-famous artists. Consider that in Spotify there are 6mln songs that have never been played once. A common workflow might see an artist registering a song or an album in a studio record and spending a lot of money on that. Once the recording phase is done, he/she comes back home and upload that on all the streaming platforms already cited. Ideally, the job is done, users will come. Not really. Streaming platforms are wonderful places to spread music and get discovered. But they assume that anyone knows those artists exist. So, our artist starts promoting the account on Facebook or Instagram without any knowledge and probably losing a lot of money. This process is a huge turn-off for artists. When we looked at other products trying to solve this problem, they promise real-fans traffic or a simple platform to discover music dedicated to emerging artists. With Brots, we want to create an ecosystem for emerging artists. Our app is free for users, they simply discover new music by listening to a thirty-second snippet of the song and then they swipe to rate it. They can listen to the entire song on Spotify before judging. We use users’ musical tastes and position to suggest upcoming local events. Users can create chat rooms and invite friends or people with their musical tastes. With Brots, we've focused on proving to the emerging artists' community a product that gives them the possibility to get visibility and feedback without any knowledge in marketing. At the moment, promoting music is free, but we are planning different plans to give to artists a platform to track stats and be reached from labels and venues. Thank you if have read all this long message :), Don't wait to be part of our community of users or artists and enjoy Brots 😊
