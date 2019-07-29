Brosix Instant Messenger
Secure instant messenger for your team
Hello everyone and thank you @nikola_baldikov for hunting Brosix! I’m Stefan Chekanov, the co-founder and CEO of Brosix. We are a company dedicated to secure and efficient team communication. That’s the spirit we developed Brosix in, what drives our work forward, and what we hope to share with a wider audience. Brosix is a private instant messenger with security and efficient collaboration at its heart. We’ve developed a product that gives teams full administrative control over their own private instant messaging networks. This helps them stay focused, and keeps their data secure. Our range of collaborative features such as text, video and audio chat, screen sharing and remote desktop, and unlimited file transfer, among many others, help teams to boost team productivity through efficient collaboration. THE PROBLEM Many businesses and organizations rely on either a range of different open collaboration tools for their internal communication, and/or tools with questionable security standards. This presents security risks as well as the potential for team members to become distracted and unfocused in their work. THE SOLUTION Brosix brings together in a single package the convenient instant messaging, chat, and several collaboration features - a team needs one easily administrable and totally secure package. This helps teams to streamline their communication and boost their productivity, all while protecting their data. We’re very excited to hear from you and start a conversation around Brosix! Your feedback and questions are invaluable to us as we continue to improve our product, so please share freely!
Maker
I`m so excided to hear your feedback and questions.
best messager software for business
