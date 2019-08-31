Brogrammer
Easy fitness for the busy bees
Kunal Vohra
Seeing the recent increase in long sitting hours, this could be helpful to prevent health aliments.. It also makes you off screen for a while.. saving you from CVS.. Looking at the design.. It looks simple and effective.. Nice Job..
Maker
I value fitness a lot 🏋🏼️♀️, but I can empathize with people who do a lot of sedentary work and have very little time in their daily schedules to exercise. I've been there myself, and it's very easy to spiral down into very unhealthy patterns 🙇🏻♂️. Brogrammer is meant to help you break these patterns and squeeze mini workouts into your busy routines. 🏃♂️ It's as easy as clicking a button, and the web-app will keep sending you alerts 📢 every once in a while to perform a random exercise for x duration or y number of repetitions. If you want more control, just create your own challenge and set parameters like type of exercises, level of difficulty, frequency of alerts, and more. And the best part? This is open source 🥳🎉🎉 , just like all of the other stuff Team Xenox 🔥 has released so far this year. So if you have any cool feature ideas in mind, don't wait for anyone else to add them. Just build them yourself! 🛠 Let me know what more you'd like to see in Brogrammer! I started the year with a commitment to release 12 products in 2019. This is my 9th product so far and we have 3 more to go. They will all be awesome, so be in touch! 🤓🙏🏼
Hunter
I think I speak for a lot of people here when I say that long office hours can really get in the way of your overall health and fitness sometimes. Some days, you have no time or energy to hit the gym and do a full workout. This is where Brogrammer can help you. Check it out and let us know how we can improve it!
