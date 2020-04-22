Broadway VR

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ravi Vadrevu
Maker
Hi PH! How are you all holding up COVID19? These are uncertain times and inspiring many ideas to launch quickly. I went to a Broadway show before the lockdown, Harry Potter and the cursed child, and spent $300 per ticket. That's when I realized the technological impact of a truly immersive, theater experience, at home, in VR, and what it means to the entertainment industry. We are building a VFX-first, immersive content platform upgrading the real theater experience to online, with immersive 3D experience. If you have a VR headset, experience our trailer with 3D effects in your Youtube VR application: Today, we are announcing our production platform where anyone can participate in theater production and get returns based on PPM views model (similar to Youtube) with a chance to earn more. We believe this will help us debut with at least 10-12 immersive plays with the help of passionate producers. Join us at https://getbroadwayvr.com, and if you are interested in producing with our studio, please apply here: https://ravi335340.typeform.com/...
UpvoteShare