  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Broadcast 2.0
Broadcast 2.0
Ranked #16 for today

Broadcast 2.0

Copilot for busy managers

Free
Embed
Broadcast is a manager’s copilot. It captures notes, tracks decisions, and automates actions, enabling managers to lead without busy work. Sign up for free!
Launched in
Productivity
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Broadcast
About this launch
Broadcast
BroadcastCopilot for Managers
0
reviews
421
followers
Broadcast 2.0 by
Broadcast
was hunted by
Varadh Jain
in Productivity, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Varadh Jain
,
Connor Jacobsen
and
Mike Kaczmarek
. Featured on January 18th, 2024.
Broadcast
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 24th, 2023.
Upvotes
66
Vote chart
Comments
18
Vote chart
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#71