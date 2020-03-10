Discussion
Adam Kazwell
Hunter
Always fun to watch what @shellen and crew are up to. Excited to get access to some much needed features like Undo and Auto-delete.
Brizzly was my favorite Twitter client before Twitter killed off all the Twitter clients. They invented the summaries that explain what’s trending and why. (Twitter added them way later.) I cannot wait to use the new Brizzly. I had no idea this was in the works!
