Bring Undo, Redo, Auto-deletion and more to Twitter

Brizzly+ brings Undo, Redo, Auto-deletion, Custom prompts and more to Twitter. Brizzly was a popular social media reader launched in 2009 by Google Reader veterans before being sold to Aol in 2010. Founder Jason Shellen bought it back from Aol in 2017.
The Brizzly BlogPeople have long clamored for an Edit button for Twitter, however Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, recently squashed all hope of adding one. That didn't sit well with us, long-time Twitter fans, so today we're announcing Brizzly+.
Adam Kazwell
Adam Kazwell
Hunter
Always fun to watch what @shellen and crew are up to. Excited to get access to some much needed features like Undo and Auto-delete.
Brian Alvey
Brian Alvey
Brizzly was my favorite Twitter client before Twitter killed off all the Twitter clients. They invented the summaries that explain what’s trending and why. (Twitter added them way later.) I cannot wait to use the new Brizzly. I had no idea this was in the works!
