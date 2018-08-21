Brizzly is the next big social network to post stuff without all the pesky people
HI, TECHCRUNCH HERE WITH AN AMAZING NEW PRODUCT, BRIZZLYAre you trying to stay off social media, but just can't seem to stop yourself from posting? When random thoughts pop into your head, do you find yourself launching Twitter and typing before you remember you're trying to quit? Well now, there's a better way. Hello, Brizzly. Brizzly...
TechCrunch
Ryan Hoover · Founder, Product Hunt
This is gonna be huge. Maybe the next Peach.
Brian Alvey · Clipisode CEO. Builds content platforms.
I always loved this brand name. So cool to see Jason get it back.
Jason Shugars · Product, Partnerships, and Whiskey
Bringing back the Brizzly!
Hunter Walk · Partner, Homebrew
finally, 2018 is saved
Guy Malachi · Product/UX focused serial entrepreneur
Ha! Had to check it out to see if Brizzly really was back.
