Brightr

An emoji driven exploration platform

Travel is a visual and visceral experience. We tap into the heart of travel by highlighting the amazing experiences that are at a traveler's fingertips. Emoji provide a level of inspiration that pins, numbers and random lists never create.
Matt Mason
Maker
Brightr was born from a prior project Beacon Me. We've shifted to encompassing more of the travel lifecycle, and partnering directly with destinations across the United States. Our focus is to make exploration more visually immersive and inspiring. We also provide travelers the opportunity to feel more engaged with a destination by suggesting new locations on the map, and being rewarded for their engagement. We want travelers to feel connected to the destination that they're exploring, and for destination professionals to feel like they're making a more profound impact on their communities.
