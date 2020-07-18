BRIGHTLAND Vinegars

  1. Home
Meet Brightland's PARASOL and RAPTURE: two fruit-forward, double-fermented and family-farm to table Vinegars, each with their own distinct flavor palate and tasting notes, lovingly made in California.
Nik Sharma
Hunter
I'm so excited (and honored) to be hunting Brightland's new vinegar, PARASOL, and RAPTURE. If you haven't yet tried Brightland's olive oil, you're truly missing out, too. I'll let @aishwarya228 answer some questions below, but if you have any questions about how the product is made, where it's sourced from, the flavor profiles, what it might pair well with, drop them below. From first meeting Aishwarya and hearing her vision about Brightland to seeing where it has come to, today, I couldn't be more excited for her and the company 😊 . As a special bonus to the amazing Product Hunt community, use the code Summer2020Vinegars for free shipping on 2 or more vinegars.
Bryan Rosenblatt
This is my favorite olive oil and I'm excited for their launch of these vinegars!
