Brightest for Organizations

Simplify community + culture-building, events, and more with a modern platform for engaging and inspiring people online and IRL. Whether you're a company, non-profit, or school Brightest gives you advanced, flexible tools to get people involved in what matters
Discussion
Maker
Chris Bolman
we launched the original @brightest_inc on @product a year and a half ago, and are really proud of how many people have used it to volunteer, do good in their community, find social impact opportunities, and lend a helping hand to people in need. along the way, we saw that organization's also need a lot of help with things like event coordination, community-building, and people engagement - often in ways that don't exist or aren't well-supported in more generic event tools like Eventbrite or Meetup. so we're happy to announce the release of Brightest for Teams, Organizers, and Organizations! we'd love to hear what you think.
