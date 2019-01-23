Bright
The simple guide to great parenting
Whether you want to work on behaviors like listening, or instill strengths like resilience or just having a more connected relationship with your kid, Bright has the answers. Take the quick lessons and receive daily activities and tips to apply what you learned IRL. If you're stuck, get tips from other parents and even our trained coaches.
Wojtek Cichon@wojtekidd · Customer Marketing Manager Semaphore CI
Looks promising! Are you planning to release an Android app as well?
