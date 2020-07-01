Briefly helps users focus on the content that is most likely to reward attention by pooling together the collective wisdom of people that share your interests for free. Add content, share, comment, endorse, or personalize content results.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Sergey Ioffe
Hunter
Discovered the link on google somehow, I liked the catchy logo and have understood what's the website about in a minute. Looks nice and quite easy to use. That's what the About on the website tells: Briefly helps you focus on the content that is most likely to reward your attention by pooling together the collective wisdom of people that share your interests. All of us, individually, are content scouts. But scouting for worthwhile content should not be a lonely affair. You are welcome to browse using our homepage. As you go, you'll find links to our Anchor pages. Anchor pages are hubs of content gathered by communities with very specific interests. All of this is free and does not require that you register. When you are ready to add content, share, comment, endorse, or personalize results, you'll need to register. You can register with Twitter or sign up with your email address to get an invitation. Quite true 👍
UpvoteShare