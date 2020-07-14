Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Maia Bittner
Hunter
I'm an investor in Brief and have been using it a lot the last few months. It has been a huge help for my brain. In March I spent hours a day pulling to refresh the latest Corona virus news on twitter. I knew it wasn't helpful... but it was addictive and every new thing I learned felt SO important so I couldn't tear myself away. What if I missed something!?!?! Since then, Brief has made sure I know everything important - love the push notifications -- so I can safely close twitter without missing anything. It's the right balance for me between taking a news/twitter vacation and staying up late obsessively reading something... so I think it's really sustainable and will be my solution for news for the long term!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@maiab Thanks Maia! Founder here. Our whole team has been hard at work on Brief (so proud of everyone!), and we're incredibly excited to see what the Product Hunt community thinks. So, I'm handing out gift cards for a free month to anyone on Product Hunt that wants to check it out. Just DM me on twitter (@HobbsNews), and I'll send one your way!
Delightful motion with excellent curation
I've been looking for an app like this for a while, can't wait to get it on Android! By the way, it's not accessible in Canada on iOS?