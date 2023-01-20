Products
Ranked #20 for today
Bridgerchat
Customer service live chat with a Discord channel
Why bother using a new platform to talk to your site visitors? Just stay at Discord and use a channel as a live chat! Bridger.chat provides a live chat embeddable to your site that's bridged to your chosen Discord channel.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Bots
by
Bridgerchat
About this launch
Bridgerchat
Customer service live chat with a Discord channel
Bridgerchat by
Bridgerchat
was hunted by
Jenny Zhang
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Bots
. Made by
Jenny Zhang
Featured on January 21st, 2023.
Bridgerchat
is rated
5/5 ★
is rated 5/5 ★ by 2 users. It first launched on January 20th, 2023.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#273
