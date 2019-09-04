Log InSign up
Bridgefy

Offline messaging app to communicate with Bluetooth

Bridgefy is an offline messaging app that lets you communicate with friends and family when you don't have access to Internet, by simply turning on your Bluetooth antenna. Ideal for music festivals, sports stadiums, rural communities, natural disasters, etc.
Hong Kong protestors revive mesh networks to preempt internet shutdownAs Hong Kong's government clamps down on pro-democracy protestors, Carrie Lam, chief executive of the special administrative region, has left open the possibility of shutting off internet access. Doing so would stymie protestors' organizational efforts and could stanch the flow of information from the region.
Hong Kong protesters using Bluetooth appPro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have been turning to a new app to communicate - one that does not use the internet and is therefore harder for the Chinese authorities to trace. Bridgefy is based on Bluetooth and allows protesters to communicate with each other without internet connection.
Hong Kong Protestors Using Mesh Messaging App China Can't Block: Usage Up 3685%How do you communicate when the government censors the internet? With a peer-to-peer mesh broadcasting network that doesn't use the internet. That's exactly what Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are doing now, thanks to San Fransisco startup Bridgefy's Bluetooth-based messaging app. The protesters can communicate with each other - and the public - using no persistent managed network.
Bridgefy is a fantastic tool to contact your friends and family or broadcast to Bridgefy users around you, when there is limited internet connection or when internet connection is censored. Bridgefy is largely being reported about for its usage by the Hong Kong protestors, to communicate and plan protests, getting past the 'Great Firewall of China' as Bridgefy relies upon individual users' mobile devices to spread messages. I think this is a fantastic app, not only for its utility in the Hong Kong protests but also in its use cases during natural disasters, music festivals, sports stadiums & rural communities. A note to anyone who may plan to use the app currently, Bridgefy advises that users download the software from the official Android & iOS app stores or otherwise you can download the APK at bridgefy.me.
