Hong Kong Protestors Using Mesh Messaging App China Can't Block: Usage Up 3685% How do you communicate when the government censors the internet? With a peer-to-peer mesh broadcasting network that doesn't use the internet. That's exactly what Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are doing now, thanks to San Fransisco startup Bridgefy's Bluetooth-based messaging app. The protesters can communicate with each other - and the public - using no persistent managed network.