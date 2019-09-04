Discussion
Hunter
Calum Webb
Bridgefy is a fantastic tool to contact your friends and family or broadcast to Bridgefy users around you, when there is limited internet connection or when internet connection is censored. Bridgefy is largely being reported about for its usage by the Hong Kong protestors, to communicate and plan protests, getting past the 'Great Firewall of China' as Bridgefy relies upon individual users' mobile devices to spread messages. I think this is a fantastic app, not only for its utility in the Hong Kong protests but also in its use cases during natural disasters, music festivals, sports stadiums & rural communities. A note to anyone who may plan to use the app currently, Bridgefy advises that users download the software from the official Android & iOS app stores or otherwise you can download the APK at bridgefy.me.
