This is the latest launch from brickd
brickd
brickd
Discover, share, and organize your LEGO collection
The best way to organize, share, and discover your LEGO sets around the world from the palm of your hand, now with Discussions to engage the community to chat about LEGO!
Launched in
Android
Social Network
by
brickd
brickd
The best way to organize, discover and share your LEGO sets
brickd by
brickd
was hunted by
Greg Avola
in
Android
,
Social Network
. Made by
Greg Avola
. Featured on September 5th, 2024.
brickd
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 28th, 2024.
Upvotes
30
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
