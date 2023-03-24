Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Brick Ranker
Brick Ranker
Find out how much your LEGO minifigures are worth
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Whether you're an avid investor or just have some old LEGO lying around, you can catalogue your minifigures and get an accurate valuation for your collection and track how it changes over time
Launched in
Investing
,
Toys
by
Brick Ranker
Causal for Startups
Ad
Put finance on autopilot and save yourself 10+ hrs/month
About this launch
Brick Ranker
Find out how much your LEGO minifigures are worth
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Brick Ranker by
Brick Ranker
was hunted by
Chris Pattle
in
Investing
,
Toys
. Made by
Chris Pattle
. Featured on March 25th, 2023.
Brick Ranker
is not rated yet. This is Brick Ranker's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report