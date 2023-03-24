Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Brick Ranker
Brick Ranker

Brick Ranker

Find out how much your LEGO minifigures are worth

Free
Embed
Whether you're an avid investor or just have some old LEGO lying around, you can catalogue your minifigures and get an accurate valuation for your collection and track how it changes over time
Launched in Investing, Toys by
Brick Ranker
Causal for Startups
Ad
Put finance on autopilot and save yourself 10+ hrs/month
About this launch
Brick Ranker
Brick RankerFind out how much your LEGO minifigures are worth
0
reviews
5
followers
Brick Ranker by
Brick Ranker
was hunted by
Chris Pattle
in Investing, Toys. Made by
Chris Pattle
. Featured on March 25th, 2023.
Brick Ranker
is not rated yet. This is Brick Ranker's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-