Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Brick Photos
Brick Photos
Turn your pics into bricks
Visit
Upvote 25
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Turn yourself into a fun, AI-generated Lego-like figure! It’s simple to use – just upload your photo and let the magic happen. Perfect for sharing, gifting, or just having a blast. Try it for free and see yourself as a Brick Legend.
Launched in
Photography
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
by
Brick Photos
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Brick Photos
Turn Your Pics into Bricks
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Brick Photos by
Brick Photos
was hunted by
Jan
in
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Jan
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
Brick Photos
is not rated yet. This is Brick Photos's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report