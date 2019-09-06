Log InSign up
Brick Mania

Fun brick-breaker game with 300 levels

Fun brick-breaker game with 300 different levels.

Inspired by the classic Atari Breakout arcade but with a twist: 4 different types of power-ups make the progress much faster by rapidly increasing the number of balls you control.
Rimas Trumpa
Rimas Trumpa
Maker
I'm a single amateur game developer, this is my third Android game. Free and no ads. Enjoy!
