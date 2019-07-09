Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Brewtime 3.0

Brewtime 3.0

Smart coffee timer and app for coffee enthusiasts

Brewtime 3.0 is a smart coffee timer and app #1 for coffee enthusiasts. Brewtime includes step by step guide for all the alternative brewing methods with a timer and also connects your caffeine intake with your Apple Health! ☕
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Marek Kriz
Marek Kriz
Maker
Hi ProductHunters and ☕ lovers! We’ve launched on PH almost two years ago and it was a cool ride since then. We now have more than 20 000 coffee enthusiasts using Brewtime all over the world - such a great number in a niche community. We have been thinking about Brewtime 3.0 since January and it’s here. We are very excited about this launch. We made a lot of new stuff there: - Android version! (YAY) - Apple Health connector for tracking your daily caffeine intake ❤️ - Clever dripper method which you’ve been asking for - Brand new UI of the countdown screen - New UI of the photo-sharing screen and direct sharing to Instagram stories - No in-app purchases, it’s free! 💰 I can’t wait for all your feedback.
UpvoteShare