Hey Product Hunters! 👋 We're BrewSpoon - Allan, Jesse, Josh and Luke - a small start up based in South Africa. We Love Coffee! We also love convenience... Back in 2018 we asked ourselves, “How can we quickly and easily brew a single cup of filter coffee without all the traditional messy cleanup of a plunger pot?” The result? BrewSpoon of course! BrewSpoon was invented in South Africa and is manufactured in Cape Town, and since our launch, in 2019, thousands of BrewSpoons have been sold in our home market – our customers love it. Now, we are proud to be able to ship BrewSpoon to your door in the USA. Yep, we’re semi-international now 🙌 We get quite a lot of questions, like, "What is made from?", "Is it safe?", and "Won't my coffee go cold"? (🤔) so I'll add those here and hopefully answer any questions you might have 😊 What is BrewSpoon? A simple, easy way to make single cup filter coffee. BrewSpoon is dishwasher safe and made from 100% safe, food-grade plastic and 150 micron 304L stainless steel, in Cape Town, South Africa. Who is it for? Anyone and everyone who loves coffee, BrewSpoon is a quick, easy alternative to making a full pot of plunger coffee. Travellers, campers, caravaners and anyone else in-between who enjoys filter coffee. What kind of coffee does it brew? BrewSpoon coffee is an infused brew much like plunger coffee. Ground coffee and water infuse to produce brewed coffee, however, with BrewSpoon the coffee is contained within our patented spoon design, making disposing and cleaning much easier than with plunger coffee – your days of having to dig out wet soggy coffee grounds are over. Does it work with all kinds of ground coffee? Yes, but because of the nature of ground coffee and the varying degrees of grind, this will effect the quality of your coffee. Like plunger coffee, BrewSpoon requires a coarser grind. Saying that finer grinds do work but you will find more sediment in your cup with finer coffee. This bothers some folks, and not others, so it is really up to the you. We recommend coarser ground coffee. Very fine, espresso ground coffee is not recommended. You might prefer a darker roast but remember what you love, someone else might dislike so it’s always best to play around until you find something that suits your own distinct palate. How much coffee should I put in it? We recommend 0.5-0.6oz but you can put in as much as 0.7-0.8oz. We find that almost filling up to the one half of the spoon is just about right. Overfilling BrewSpoon can lead to a poor infusion – stopping the water from properly circulating between the grounds leading to a weaker brew with less flavor. You might also notice that BrewSpoon will float in your cup and not sink – this could be overfilling, but it could also be a very determined air pocket trapped in the chamber. Tapping the BrewSpoon in your cup and from side to side usually releases the bubbles and it will eventually sink and brew perfectly. How long should I brew it for? A minimum of 3 mins and as much as 5 or 6 if you prefer stronger coffee. If you like a hotter cup then 4 minutes will be plenty – occasionally stirring and tapping if it wants to float to the top. Will the coffee go cold while brewing? No. Like plunger coffee which we like to brew for at least 5 minutes, when making coffee with BrewSpoon, the coffee will not go cold. We recommend using water just off the boil. Lots of info I know, but if you have any other questions I'll be here to answer and engage 😊 Oh yes, and if you're keen to buy, Product Hunters get 10% off 🙌 Use code: PHUNT10
Looks cool! Good luck you guys!