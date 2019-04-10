Brewspin is a digital adaption of coffee expert James Hoffman's coffee dice. Designed & developed with James's explicit permission, the goal of this product is to encourage exploration, trying new flavours and having fun with your aeropress.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ameya SKMaker@ameya_sk · Design Principal, Ameya SK
This product was developed with James Hoffman's explicit permission for using his idea of the coffee dice. It helps you have fun while unlocking the potential of your aeropress. Taste something new everytime you try a new recipe all because you change up the grind size, brewing time, orientation of your aeropress, etc.
Upvote Share·